Ben Affleck won't let face masks stop him from smoking

It seems like American actor Ben Affleck has become a real smoke show. According to Page Six, the 'The Way Back' star took yet another stroll with girlfriend Ana de Armas in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time) but didn't let his face mask get in the way of stopping for a cigarette break. Photos show the 47-year-old actor keeping the mask over his nose as he puffs away, seemingly defeating the purpose of the mask.

The couple, who met on the set of their forthcoming movie, 'Deep Water,' were seen last week taking de Armas' dog for a walk.

During that walk, they opted to go mask-free but the 31-year-old actress did show off her 2,600 USD Gucci tracksuit.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever