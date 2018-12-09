Beyonce, Hillary Clinton, B-Town big-wigs at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony

hollywood

Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at the Udaipur Airport on Friday morning

B-Town celebs reach Udaipur for Isha Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony

The wedding festivities have officially begun for Isha Ambani and fiance Anand Piramal in Udaipur where they will tie the knot on December 12.

The dreamy wedding destination wedding will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others. Karan Johar was snapped with director Ayan Mukerji.

Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also made an appearance. Earlier in the day, Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton also arrived in the city for Isha's wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan arrived with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya. Actor Vidya Balan was spotted with her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Also spotted at the airport was 'Parmanu' star John Abraham, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Beyonce was also spotted at the Udaipur airport.

The Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by Bollywood stars.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.

