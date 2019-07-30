Bhojpuri actress complains against husband for divorcing her through stamp paper in Madhya Pradesh

crime

A Bhojpuri actress, Alina Sheikh alleged that her husband Abdullah aka Madassir Beg divorced her through a 'talaqnama' which was sent on a stamp paper.

The couple got married in 2016.

Alina in her complaint to the police said that she would not accept the 'talaqnama' which was sent to her by her husband.

She spoke to ANI and said, "One day, he (her husband) suddenly went out of the house and said that he will return by 8 in the evening. But he did not. I thought something might have happened to him. So I registered a missing complaint. Then I got to know that he was safe. Ten days later i.e. on July 17, he divorced me."

She added, "I have complained against this in the 'Mahila Thana' and Chandan Nagar police station. When he (husband) came to the police station to dismiss the missing complaint, he told me that he had sent me one (divorce) and will send two more. So, that will make it three."

Alina and Beg have a baby boy who is two months old.

The actress also accused her in-laws of assaulting her.

"When I was six months pregnant, my brother-in-law had threatened to beat me. I had not complained because my husband stopped me from doing so," she said.

The police at Chandan Nagar station did not take action on her complaint and instead asked her to approach the Women police station to file her complaint.

"Police has refused to register an FIR saying that they will conduct counselling sessions first. Counselling can be done only when my husband comes. If no counselling takes place for six months...will I be waiting till then?" she questioned.

SHO of Women Police Station, Anil Dearwal said, "Counselling for both the sides will be conducted. The matter is being investigated."

