Big salute for the big cat

In the big-cat world, male tigers are notorious for killing their cubs. Yet in the heart of Ranthambore, when a tigress (T-5) dies leaving behind two cubs, her mate Zalim steps up to exhibit parental care — raising the cubs, sharing his kill. The Queen of Tadoba, Maya's intelligence is unmatched. When a male tiger (Matkasur T54) intrudes her home and splits her family, she ventures out of her territory to find her mate, Gabbar. She uses this mate to outwit the intruder and reunites with her cubs. If tales of big cats fascinate you, celebrate International Tiger Day with our pick of the best events.

Struggle for survival

Join Indonesian and American experts for a live discussion, titled Their Survival is in Our Hands, on the magnificent cats and the steps that can be taken to preserve their habitats and encourage their existence on our shared planet.

On July 29, 5.30 pm

Log on to Youtube/atamericaa

Free

Stories of big stripes

Palamau Tiger Reserve is holding story-writing and painting competitions for school and college-going kids where they stand a chance to win cash prizes. The theme for the story competition is tigers reclaiming lost territories in the

lockdown, while for painting, it is the life of a tiger in the jungle.

Till July 31, 6 pm

Log on to Facebook/South Division, Palamau Tiger Reserve

Free

Quiz time

Think you're a whiz when it comes to facts about the tiger? Compete with fellow wildlife enthusiasts and claim your crown by participating in an online quiz by the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, where Royal Bengal tigers are a prime attraction. You also get an opportunity to win e-certificates and special zoo gifts.

On July 29, 10 am to 5 pm

Log on to nehruzoopark.in or Twitter/@nehruzoopark1.

Free

Nature for future

WWF India and Discovery channel India will hold Facebook Live sessions, Nature For Future. Watch India's best wildlife photographers, filmmakers and conservationists highlight endangered species, share captivating encounters and promote conservation with host, wildlife filmmaker and photographer, Aishwarya Sridhar. The first session will focus on the Royal Bengal Tiger.

On July 29, 6 pm

Log on to Facebook/Discovery Channel India

Free

Why International Tiger Day?

The day was founded a decade ago when 13 tiger range countries, including India, came together to acknowledge the dwindling numbers of this endangered big cat. They signed the Tx2 agreement at St Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia with a global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022. This initiative collects $350 million every year to protect tigers and their habitat, fund investigators and rangers who patrol for poachers, and study tiger populations and movements with wildlife trail cameras.

Expert speak

"Tigers are the apex predators of most forests in India. Their very presence is a sign that these forests are thriving. When you save a tiger, you are not just saving one endangered species. You are saving ecosystems that are their habitats — from rainforests to the Sundarbans. The survival of the human race depends upon their existence and ecosystems. If not for them, we must protect tigers for the selfish reason of our own survival," says wildlife photographer and conservationist, Aditya 'Dicky' Singh.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news