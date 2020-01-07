Big wins for Infant Jesus, IES Manik Vidyamandir

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aditya Yewale notched up a hat-trick to inspire Infant Jesus (Malad) to a 5-2 win over Children's Academy (Kandivli) in a boys U-12 Division-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Aditya showed excellent scoring touch and netted the team's first three goals before Shaurya Kadam and Gaurav Pujari struck once each to complete the tally for the Malad lads. Children's Academy did well to fight back but a goal each by Krishang Dholakia and Neev Sharma wasn't enough in the end.

Later, in a one-sided and high-scoring match, IES Manik Vidyamandir ICSE (Bandra) proved far too strong for Christ Church (Byculla), winning 11-0. Manik Vidyamandir captain Akif Khan scored five goals, off which four came from the penalty spot.

Akif's teammates Darsh Shetty and Talha Ansari contributed with a brace each, while Saksham Shirke and Krrish Parkar chipped in with one goal each to complete the rout.

Later, in an absorbing and fiercely-contested match, Gopal Sharma International School (Powai) managed to carve out a fighting 3-2 win against a spirited Beacon High (Khar).

Striker Sartaj Shaikh netted twice while teammate Viren Kasunde added the third goal for the Powai school. Beacon got their goals through Dhruv Pereira and Ranveer Lalwani.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates