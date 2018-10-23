Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested in Navi Mumbai for possession of drugs

crime

Navi Mumbai police raids K Star hotel in Belapur and arrests Ajaz Khan with banned drugs in his possession

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested television actor Ajaz Khan from a three-star hotel in Belapur for possessing a banned narcotic substance.

The Navi Mumbai police raided K Star hotel in Navi Mumbai and found the actor in possession of eight ecstasy tablets. Two mobile phones were also seized from the spot

Ajaz Khan will be produced before a court on Tuesday. The police are interrogating the Bigg Boss actor to get more details about the supply of the drugs and to also check whether he has clients in Bollywood and Television

Police inspector Ravindra Bhudavant of Navi Mumbai Narcotics Cell confirmed the news and told mid-day about the arrest. "We arrested Ajaz Khan last night from Navi Mumbai, He was found in a possession of drugs and will be produced before a court today," said Bhudavant.

This is not Ajaz's first brush with the law. Two years ago, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Alsoecstasy download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates