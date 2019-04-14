Bihar: Woman prisoner alleges sexual harassment by jail superintendent

crime

Representational image

A woman prisoner at Muzaffarpur's Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail has alleged Jail Superintendent Rajiv Kumar Singh, a woman police personnel and a few prisoners of sexually harassing her and her daughter.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Commission for Women, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were informed about the incident by jail authorities, following which the PMO has ordered an inquiry into the case.

District administration has constituted a five-member team for investigation. Further details are awaited.

