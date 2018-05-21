Billboard Music Awards 2018: From Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift here's the complete winners list
The spectacular awards night was held on Sunday in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards. Pic/AFP
Ed Sheeran, who was leading the pack of nominees along with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, took home the top artist prize at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Taylor Swift made her first red carpet appearance in over two years at the event and accepted two honours, first Best Female Artist and later Top Selling Artist. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, saw performances by Clarkson herself, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and more. The ceremony was held in Las Vegas last night.
Here are the complete list of winners:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid - WINNER
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello - WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift - WINNER
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons - WINNER
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Song Sales Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS - WINNER
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 - WINNER
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars - WINNER
SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Bruno Mars - WINNER
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA - WINNER
Top R&B Tour:
Bruno Mars - WINNER
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B - WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
JAY-Z - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Top Country Male Artist:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Top Country Female Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris - WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
Florida Georgia Line - WINNER
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons - WINNER
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N Roses
U2 - WINNER
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna - WINNER
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers - WINNER
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Top Christian Artist:
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe - WINNER
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - WINNER
Tamela Mann
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. - WINNER
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation - WINNER
Top Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana - WINNER
Top R&B Album:
Khalid, American Teen
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic - WINNER
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
XXXTentacion, 17
Top Rap Album:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. - WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Migos, Culture
Post Malone, Stoney
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This Ones For You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 - WINNER
Brett Young, Brett Young
Top Rock Album:
Imagine Dragons, Evolve - WINNER
Linkin Park, One More Light
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Portugal. The Man, Woodstock
U2, Songs of Experience
Top Latin Album:
Nicky Jam, Fenix
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, AVICI (01)
The Chainsmokers, Memories Do Not Open - WINNER
Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
Kygo, Stargazing
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Top Christian Album:
Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud
Hillsong UNITED, Wonder
Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light
Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection - WINNER
MercyMe, Lifer
Top Gospel Album:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday
Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit - WINNER
Marvin Sapp, Close
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, Humble.
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar
Ed Sheeran, Shape Of You
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Kendrick Lamar, Humble. -- WINNER
Lil Uzi Vert, XO Tour LLIF3
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar
Post Malone ft. Quavo, Congratulations
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER
Lil Pump, Gucci Gang
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Top Selling Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER
Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road
Imagine Dragons, Believer
Imagine Dragons, Thunder
Ed Sheeran, Perfect
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Imagine Dragons, Believer
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
Charlie Puth, Attention
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You - WINNER
Top Collaboration:
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, Unforgettable
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar
Top R&B Song:
Childish Gambino, Redbone
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, Wild Thoughts
Khalid, Young Dumb & Broke
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like - WINNER
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar, Humble.
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar - WINNER
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, What Ifs
Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road - WINNER
Dustin Lynch, Small Town Boy
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant To Be
Brett Young, In Case You Didn’t Know
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons Believer -- WINNER
Imagine Dragons Thunder
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara Heavy
Portugal. The Man Feel It Still
The Revivalists Wish I Knew You
Top Latin Song:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, Mi Gente
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, Mayores
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER
Maluma, Felices Los 4
Wisin ft. Ozuna, Escapate Conmigo
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This -- WINNER
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, No Promises
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, Rockabye
Kygo & Selena Gomez, It Aint Me
Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay
Top Christian Song:
Elevation Worship, O Come To The Altar
Hillsong Worship, What A Beautiful Name -- WINNER
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, Ill Find You
MercyMe, Even If
Zach Williams, Old Church Choir
Top Gospel Song:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Trust In You
Travis Greene, You Waited
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It -- WINNER
Tamela Mann, Change Me
Charlie Wilson, Im Blessed
