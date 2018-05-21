Billboard Music Awards 2018: From Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift here's the complete winners list

The spectacular awards night was held on Sunday in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena



Taylor Swift at the Billboard Music Awards. Pic/AFP



Ed Sheeran, who was leading the pack of nominees along with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, took home the top artist prize at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Taylor Swift made her first red carpet appearance in over two years at the event and accepted two honours, first Best Female Artist and later Top Selling Artist. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, saw performances by Clarkson herself, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and more. The ceremony was held in Las Vegas last night.

Here are the complete list of winners:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Taylor Swift



Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid - WINNER

Kodak Black



Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello - WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran



Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran - WINNER



Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift - WINNER



Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons - WINNER

Migos

U2



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran - WINNER



Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran - WINNER



Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran - WINNER



Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS - WINNER

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes



Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 - WINNER



Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars - WINNER

SZA

The Weeknd



Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

Bruno Mars - WINNER

The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA - WINNER



Top R&B Tour:

Bruno Mars - WINNER

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd



Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone



Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Post Malone



Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B - WINNER

Nicki Minaj



Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

JAY-Z - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar



Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER



Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER



Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris - WINNER



Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line - WINNER

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill



Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons - WINNER

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots



Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N Roses

U2 - WINNER



Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna - WINNER

Romeo Santos



Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers - WINNER

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA



Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe - WINNER

Zach Williams



Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - WINNER

Tamela Mann



Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. - WINNER

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation



Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation - WINNER



Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana - WINNER



Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic - WINNER

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17



Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. - WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney



Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This Ones For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1 - WINNER

Brett Young, Brett Young



Top Rock Album:

Imagine Dragons, Evolve - WINNER

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience



Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Ozuna, Odisea - WINNER

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado



Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVICI (01)

The Chainsmokers, Memories Do Not Open - WINNER

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart



Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection - WINNER

MercyMe, Lifer



Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit - WINNER

Marvin Sapp, Close



Top Hot 100 Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, Humble.

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar

Ed Sheeran, Shape Of You



Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Kendrick Lamar, Humble. -- WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert, XO Tour LLIF3

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar

Post Malone ft. Quavo, Congratulations



Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER

Lil Pump, Gucci Gang

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You



Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER

Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road

Imagine Dragons, Believer

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Ed Sheeran, Perfect



Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This

Imagine Dragons, Believer

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

Charlie Puth, Attention

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You - WINNER



Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, Havana

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, Unforgettable

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar



Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, Redbone

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, Wild Thoughts

Khalid, Young Dumb & Broke

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like - WINNER

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, Finesse



Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar, Humble.

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, Rockstar - WINNER



Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, What Ifs

Sam Hunt, Body Like A Back Road - WINNER

Dustin Lynch, Small Town Boy

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant To Be

Brett Young, In Case You Didn’t Know



Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons Believer -- WINNER

Imagine Dragons Thunder

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara Heavy

Portugal. The Man Feel It Still

The Revivalists Wish I Knew You



Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, Mi Gente

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, Mayores

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito - WINNER

Maluma, Felices Los 4

Wisin ft. Ozuna, Escapate Conmigo



Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This -- WINNER

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, No Promises

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, Rockabye

Kygo & Selena Gomez, It Aint Me

Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay



Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, O Come To The Altar

Hillsong Worship, What A Beautiful Name -- WINNER

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, Ill Find You

MercyMe, Even If

Zach Williams, Old Church Choir



Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Trust In You

Travis Greene, You Waited

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It -- WINNER

Tamela Mann, Change Me

Charlie Wilson, Im Blessed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates