Billy Crudup wins his first Emmy Award for supporting role in The Morning Show

ABC shows actor Billy Crudup react as he wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for The Morning Show during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held virtually. Photo by - AFP PHOTO / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. / ABC

Billy Crudup on Sunday (local time) took home his first Primetime Emmy Award, as he won the trophy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Cory Ellison on 'The Morning Show. This is the first award for the team 'The Morning Show' out of the five nominations that it had received this year.

The Apple TV+ based show is drama series based on the book 'Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV' written by Brian Stelter. The show stars actors Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead.

Others who were nominated in the category are Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kieran Culkin for 'Succession,' Mark Duplass for 'The Morning Show' Giancarlo Esposito for 'Better Call Saul,' Bradley Whitford for 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Jeffrey Wright for 'Westworld.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever