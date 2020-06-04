Birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, the 45-year-old actress turned a year older on June 4, 2020, and now, let's take a look at her inspiring journey, not only as a cancer survivor, but also as an actress. Wishing the lady a very happy birthday, her FC shared a sweet picture from one of her promotional events from her popular film.

Cancer preventive surgeries

In 2013, Angelina Jolie revealed the heartbreaking news that she had to undergo a double mastectomy as a preventive measure after she learnt she had 87% risk of developing breast cancer due to a defective BRCA1 gene. In March 2016, the actress announced she had her ovaries removed with a preventive oophorectomy as she had a 50% risk of developing ovarian cancer due to genetic anomaly.

The actress has time and again confessed her painful journey in front of the media. Angelina has stood has a huge example for many cancer survivors. In fact, in a media interaction, Angelina Jolie shared, "I don't relax; I'm one of those people. It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax. I think a lot of moms don't rest. And somehow we find a real pleasure in that. I mean, even if I try to take a bath, I'll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely. I wouldn't trade it at all."

Recognition for Humanitarian Work

Angelina Jolie was named a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador in Geneva on August 27, 2001. After more than a decade of service as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, on April 17, 2012, she was promoted to the rank of Special Envoy to High Commissioner António Guterres. She has received a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and an honorary damehood of the Order of St Michael and St George (DCMG), among other honours. She promotes various causes including education and women's rights.

From struggling with drug addiction to being an inspiration for many with her humanitarian work, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has come a long way. On her 45th birthday today, we bring you 10 interesting facts you may not have known about the actress.

1. Angelina Jolie made her big-screen debut at the age of five alongside her father, Jon Voight, in 'Lookin' to Get Out' (1982).

Angelina Jolie in 'Lookin' to Get Out'. Pic/YouTube

2. Angelina dropped out of acting classes as she wanted to become a funeral director!

3. Angelina has appeared in several music videos, the popular ones being Lenny Kravitz's 'Stand By My Woman' (1991), The Lemonheads' 'It's About Time' (1993), Meat Loaf's 'Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through' (1993) and Rolling Stones' 'Anybody Seen My Baby?' (1997).

Angelina Jolie in a still from Rolling Stones' 'Anybody Seen My Baby?' music video. Pic/YouTube

4. In 1995, Angelina Jolie landed her first major Hollywood film break with a role in 'Hackers' alongside British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The two soon fell in love and got married in 1996. At her wedding to Miller, she was dressed in black pants, and a white T-shirt, on which she had written her to-be husband's name in her blood.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller in 'Hackers'. Pic/YouTube

5. While being married to her second husband, American actor Billy Bob Thornton, they carried each other's blood in vials around their necks as a gesture of love.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. Pic/YouTube

6. Angelina struggled with depression, drug addiction and self-harm tendencies. It was only after adopting seven-month-old Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia on March 10, 2002, that she found stability in life. She is raising six children now, three of whom are adopted - Maddox, Zahara, Pax - and three are biological - Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their children. Pic/AFP

7. Angelina Jolie has had 17 tattoos inked on her body. Among them are the Latin proverb 'quod me nutrit me destruit' (what nourishes me destroys me), the Tennessee Williams quote 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages' and geographical coordinates indicating the birthplaces of her children. Over the years, she has covered many of her tattoos, including the name of her second husband 'Billy Bob'.



Few of Angelina Jolie's tattoos. Pic/AFP

8. Angelina Jolie began taking flying lessons in 2004 and she now holds a private pilot licence.

9. Angelina Jolie has directed a documentary titled 'A Place In Time' (2007). She made her feature directorial debut with 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' (2011) and went on to direct 'Unbroken' (2014).

10. Angelina has received an Academy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards for 'Gia' (1998) and 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999). Forbes named her Hollywood's highest-paid actress in 2009, 2011 and 2013, with estimated annual earnings of 27 million dollars, 30 million dollars, and 33 million dollars respectively.

