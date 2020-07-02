Birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Tom Cruise

Did you know Tom Cruise's real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV? He turns 58 on July 3, 2020. A day before his birthday, we dig up some interesting facts about the Hollywood star that you may not have known

1. Tom Cruise was diagnosed with dyslexia, but he credits Scientology for helping him overcome it.

2. When he attended the St. Francis Seminary School in Cincinnati, he considered becoming a Catholic priest.

3. While growing up, Tom Cruise attended 15 different schools!

4. During his study at Glen Ridge High School, he suffered a knee injury which forced him to leave the school's wrestling team. It also prevented him from pursuing any career in sports. So, he decided to take up acting and joined the school's stage production.

5. Tom Cruise improvised the iconic dance scene from 'Risky Business'. The scene was described in one line in the script: "Joel dances in underwear through the house."

Watch Tom Cruise's iconic dance scene from Risky Business

6. October 10, 2006, was declared 'Tom Cruise Day' in Japan to honour the fact that he has visited the country more than any other Hollywood star, according to the Japan Memorial Day Association.

7. Although Tom Cruise didn't have a pilot's license while shooting for Top Gun (1986), in which he played the hotshot fighter pilot Maverick, he later earned one in 1994.

8. Tom Cruise professed his love for Katie Holmes on the Oprah Winfrey Show. During the interview, he jumped on the couch shouting "Yes!" and later brought a shy Holmes onto the stage. In June 2005, after a two-month courtship, Cruise proposed to Holmes in a restaurant at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Watch Tom Cruise's 'Couch Moment' on the Oprah Winfrey Show

9. Despite getting older, each of his wives has been 11 years younger than the one before, with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes being born in 1956, 1967 and 1978, respectively.

10. Tom was the first choice to play Stacker Pentecost in Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim (2013), but Cruise declined due to schedule conflicts with Oblivion (2013). Idris Elba was cast instead.

