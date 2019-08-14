Birthday Special: 5 movies of Jennifer Lawrence which prove that she is illustrious and invincible

hollywood

As Jennifer Lawrence turns 29 on August 15, we take a look at some of her best performances in the past!

Jennifer Lawrence poses before the screening of the movie The Burning Plain directed by Mexican Guillermo Arriaga during the 65th Venice International Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 29, 2008. (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Jennifer Lawrence - the influential superstar - is a four-time Oscar nominee, who has proved her exceptional talents in various genres making her one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. She earned her first break as the lead cast member in the sitcom The Bill Engvall Show and made her big-screen debut in 2008 with the movie Garden Party. She went on to play many characters but gained recognition for starring in X-Men and Hunger Games film series.

In fact, these two franchises also made her one of the highest-grossing action heroines of all time. In 2012, she earned her first Academy Award for Silver Linings Playbook, making her the second-youngest winner of the award. Her smart choices, combined with her naturally charismatic personality, have made her a fan favourite and as she turns a year older on August 15, we look at her top five films.

Passengers



Jennifer Lawrence in Passenger (All photos/Sony PIX PR images)

Jennifer Lawrence tried her hand at science fiction with the 2016 film Passengers, which co-starred Chris Pratt. She plays Aurora Lane in the movie. The flick follows the two as they are awakened before 90 years, which is too soon from an induced hibernation as they travel to a new planet on a spaceship. Some people term what Pratt and Lawrence had in the movie as love whereas the others said it was 'Stockholm syndrome'. The movie earned two Academy awards nominations despite receiving a mixed review from the critics. Watch Passengers only on Sony PIX.

Hunger Games



Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games

The franchise that launched Lawrence into the stratosphere was indeed The Hunger Games. The actress was given a dystopian franchise that could've easily fizzled out from the public's conscious the way so many franchise non-starters do. But through her weighted, emotionally resonant performance, Lawrence helped transport the ambitious franchise-starter into a Bonafede box office hit.

Silver Linings Playbook



Jennifer Lawrence in Silver Linings Playbook

Irrefutably her best performance, and one of the best films of 2012, Lawrence portrays Tiffany opposite Bradley Cooper in this dramedy. Lawrence took home the Best Actress trophy at the Oscars for her work here. In the movie, Cooper and Lawrence peel back the curtain on mental health and the struggles in a film that brilliantly portrays their personalities. It remains the role that best captures and displays all of Lawrence's multitudes of talents, capabilities and emotional prowess in one firecracker of a performance.

X-Men Franchise



Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men Franchise

The X-Men series has always been on wobbly ground. For every rise, there is inevitably a fall. Between 2011 and 2016, Jennifer Lawrence played shape-shifting mutant Mystique (Raven Darkholme) in all the three films of X-Men. Lawrence brought a depth to the character of Mystique and added nicely to the talented cast. The movies were a huge box office success, each bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars. The movies also were a critical favourite, particularly "Days of Future Past."

American Hustle



Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle

This period piece is a splashier, ritzier and a stylishly mimicking film. Yet, through the passionate and invigoration of its exceptional cast, the film is given a great amount of spry energy and enthusiasm. That's most certainly the case for Jennifer Lawrence's character, Rosalyn Rosenfeld. Lawrence's role in the movie is quite charming and funny. In her Oscar-nominated performance, she plays the role with a bold ferocity that nearly outmatches her work with David O. Russell's prior in Silver Lining Playbook.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday, in advance to Jennifer Lawrence!

