Birthday Special: 5 movies to binge watch on Felicity Jones' birthday

Felicity Jones went from a little-known British actress to an Oscar nominee in what seems like a flash. Truth be told, she has been a part of quite a few movies before getting noticed in 'The Theory of Everything' and getting nominated for an Oscar for 'Best Actress' for her splendid portrayal of Stephen Hawking's wife. The world took notice of her post her Oscar nomination but with her stunning looks and a surplus of talent, it was only a matter of time for the world to catch on and consider her a tough competition to the established biggies. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a list of our favorite Felicity Jones movies which one must watch if they haven't already! One can also watch her in 'Inferno' only on Sony PIX – Home to Hollywood blockbusters and premieres – all year round.

1.Inferno

Jones plays Sienna, Robert Langdon's companion for this Dante-themed adventure through Italy. It's amusing how most of the film would have people believing that she's one of the protagonists and eventually realising that she is one of the antagonists who actively tries to kill off a large portion of the world's population using a viral superweapon. Unlike the female lead in most blockbuster films, Sienna commands the story just as our hero does. Watch Inferno only on Sony PIX.

2. Like Crazy

Like Crazy is the story of an American boy and a British girl who fall in love while in college. They then must navigate the complications of a transatlantic relationship. The movie did not really have a traditional script and most of the times the actors improvised their dialogues which resulted in a raw, intimate portrayal of the lightness and limitations of young love. Jones totally captivates the audience as a young woman continually being changed by the chaotic and scary post-college years.

3.The Theory of Everything

The Theory of Everything is a biographical film that revolves around the relationship between theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife Jane Wilde Hawking. The film was based on Jane's memoir 'Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen'. This is the role that garnered her an Oscar nomination for playing the lead role. Although Eddie Redmayne ended up winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking, Jones was a huge focal point of the movie and the unsung MVP. This role not only established her on the mainstream, but it cemented the fact that she is an actress that can do just about anything.

4.On the Basis of Sex

Playing the part of Ruth Bader Ginsburg had to be somewhat of a challenge since many people would call the woman a true pioneer in a world that doesn't treat such individuals all that kindly when they advocate for the kind of changes that some people don't want. 'On the basis of Sex' is a documentary-biopic covering Ruth's ascent as a gender-equality crusader. Ruth was dogged in her determination to change laws that had been antiquated decades before in order to make sure that they were updated and made to serve those in the current era.

5.Breathe In

'Breathe In' revolves around an affair between an English foreign exchange student (Felicity Jones) and a high school music teacher (Guy Pearce) whose family is hosting her stay in upstate New York, which leads to devastating results. It is an extremely emotionally poignant and heartbreaking movie. Although the movie hits a lot of familiar beats, it is still unique. From what you see, both the actors have invested emotionally in the story.

