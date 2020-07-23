Birthday Special: Best movies by Daniel Radcliffe to binge watch

Daniel Radcliffe, the one we all know through the Harry Potter is one of the major stars in Hollywood. Radcliffe is forever cemented in the minds of his fans as a Boy Who Lived. While he is still best known as Harry Potter after starring in all eight films over ten years, he has also spread his wings and appeared in a diverse range of productions, both on screen and stage. Since the former child actor graduated from Hogwarts, Radcliffe has used this golden opportunity to reinvent himself and experiment with both his public image and his acting style — notably by taking on several bold and originals projects. As we celebrates the actor's 31st birthday, here is a list of his best works."

1. Harry Potter Series

Almost everyone agreed that the lead performances by Daniel, Emma, and Rupert were the best thing about the Harry Potter movies. The bond which the trio shared undoubtedly made everyone fall in love with the them. In the first two movies, Harry Potter's character was a bit on the lighter note but as the themes got darker, demanding more from Radcliffe in particular, so his Harry Potter began to display depth and emotion. Learning his craft under intense scrutiny, Radcliffe proved by all the films that he was more than capable of holding his own part with acting royalty like Ralph Fiennes and Alan Rickman. Catch the Harry Potter movies only on Sony PIX.

2. Imperium

In one of his most transformative roles yet, Daniel Radcliffe went from a boy wizard named Harry Potter to an undercover FBI analyst masquerading as a skinhead in 2016's gritty, intense drama-thriller, Imperium. Based on the experiences of FBI agent Michael German, who spent a year working undercover with white supremacists Daniel Radcliffe with yet another opportunity pushed himself away from his child-friendly image to provide an introspective, impassioned and challenging lead performance. While Imperium tends to fall into a familiar structure, Radcliffe's immersive, invigorated performance brings out the tortured plight of this character pushed ever further into the line of danger. This is certainly not the type of wizard anyone expected Radcliffe to play.

3. The F Word

In The F Word, Radcliffe plays the lead as Wallace, a young man living with his sister and nephew in Toronto after dropping out of medical school following the discovery of his girlfriend cheating on him. After becoming reclusive, he is forced to attend a party where he meets a bubbly girl called Chantry. They strike up a friendship and Wallace develops feelings for her, but she has a boyfriend. After her boyfriend moves to Ireland for six months, things get complicated as they struggle to define their relationship. There is excellent chemistry between Radcliffe and Kazan and witty dialogues which helps to make this a cut above most rom coms.

4. Swiss Army Man

In this unusual but well-reversed comedy-drama, Radcliffe's performance as Manny, the corpse is exactly the sort the Academy claims to revere. The actor rejects his cozy niche as a British dream as he blasts gas, farts and appears partially decayed for the film's entire run time. Swiss Army Man follows the tale of a corpse who can be manipulated like a Swiss Army knife, and who eventually develops the ability to speak and feel.

5. Kill Your Darlings

In the role of Allen Ginsberg, a revolutionary poet at the forefront of the Beat Generation who is most famous for his sprawling poem "Howl," Daniel Radcliffe becomes a different literary darling altogether. Nevertheless, in his compassionate, sensitive, and gently romanticized performance, the actor allows himself to feel even more liberated and vulnerable in his graceful performance. As a younger version of the soon-to-be-famous poet, Radcliffe provides a coming-of-age story unlike the series he's most famous for. Through the performer's passionate on-screen romance with Dane DeHaan, Radcliffe provides an insightful, tender, and engrossing performance to his blooming resume — one that showcases a growing maturity in his work.

