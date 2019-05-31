Birthday Special: Top 10 iconic dialogues of Clint Eastwood

hollywood

Clint Eastwood

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, who is renowned for his diverse filmography and work, as both an actor and director, is primarily regarded as a brilliant action star. Although, he has gone on to experiment and impress with dramatic performances over the years, his roles as a gun-toting cowboy in westerns like The Dollars trilogy and a no-nonsense cop Dirty Harry Callaghan in the Dirty Harry film franchise stand out.

On his 89th birthday, we look at some of his famous movie quotes...





"I know what you're thinking. 'Did he fire six shots or only five?' Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement I kind of lost track myself. But being as this is a .44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?"

-- Dirty Harry (1971)

"It's a hell of a thing, killin' a man. You take away everything he's got, and all he's ever gonna have."

-- Unforgiven (1992)

"To make a fighter you gotta strip them down to bare wood: you can't just tell 'em to forget everything you know if you gotta make 'em forget even their bones… make 'em so tired they only listen to you, only hear your voice, only do what you say and nothing else… show 'em how to keep their balance and take it away from the other guy… how to generate momentum off their right toe and how to flex your knees when you fire a jab… how to fight backin' up so that the other guy doesn't want to come after you. Then you gotta show 'em all over again. Over and over and over… till they think they're born that way."

-- 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

"You see in this world there's two kinds of people, my friend: Those with loaded guns, and those who dig. You dig."

-- The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1967)

"When a man with a .45 meets a man with a rifle, you said the man with the pistol's a dead man. Let's see if that's true."

-- A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

"When you hang a man, you better look at him"

-- Hang 'Em High (1968)

"Smith & Wesson and me. Go ahead make my day".

-- Sudden Impact (1983)

"Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn't have messed with? That's me."

-- Gran Torino (2008)

"Seems like whenever I get to liking someone, they ain't around for long."

-- The Outlaw Josey Wales (1973)





"I have strong feelings about gun control. If there's a gun around, I want to be controlling it."

-- Pink Cadillac (1989)

