BJP MLAs brother arrested in Unnao gang-rape case

SP workers protest against the Unnao rape incident, at GPO Park in Lucknow. Pic/PTI

Police on Tuesday arrested Atul Singh, the brother of a BJP MLA, in connection with the gang-rape of an 18-year-old woman in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and the custodial death of the victim's father, and a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe both the cases.

"The SIT will go into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident," ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar told a press conference, after the MLA's brother was arrested in Unnao. The woman has alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, and blamed the lawmaker for her father's death. The BJP MLA has rejected the charges as a conspiracy by his opponents.

The police officer said that so far clean chit had not been given to anyone in the matter. Kumar said the SIT would be headed by the additional director general of police (Lucknow zone). The superintendent of police (crime branch) will be a member of the SIT, which will look into various aspects of the case and accordingly take action against those found guilty, he said.

"The entire gamut of the complaint...will be factored in by the SIT and whatever legal actions can be taken, will be taken," Kumar said. The victim's father died in custody in Unnao on Monday, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside the district jail at the behest of the lawmaker.