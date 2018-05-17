Blake Lively gets Deadpool nail art for hubby Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively shared the photo of her Deadpool nail art on Instagram and wrote
Blake Lively supported actor and husband Ryan Reynolds with a Deadpool inspired manicure to the premiere of his new movie Deadpool 2. The "A Simple Favour" star's choice of nail art caught the attention of fans after she opted for a design by celebrity manicurist Elle, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The eye-catching design featured glossy black polish with a Deadpool heart and a portrait of the superhero's mask, as well as a sparkling 'X' on her left forefinger, referencing the movie which is part of the X-Men franchise. Captioning a photograph of the pair on Instagram, the manicurist wrote: "Deadpool's wifey."
Blake Lively also shared the photo of her nail art on Instagram and wrote, "THE cassette tape as a clutch, a portrait of Deadpool on my nail, an X-Force nail, a full DP heart on, and a ring like Collossus' fist. Can you tell I'm proud of my Deadpool? I mean my husband. I mean Deadpool. Honestly I can't tell the f@*#%ng difference... #deadpool2" [sic]
Please, women at home, never forget it takes a bus full of people to make us look bangin’ for red carpets. Thank you to my ð: @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @enamelle @ofirajewelz @lorraineschwartz @brandonmaxwell @judithleiberny @louboutinworld @chanelofficial @jacquieaiche @ronacolor (AND to @sophia.travaglia and @serafinosays for squeezing my ribs into my dress.) ...And you thought I was exaggerating with the whole “bus” thing. ðð
Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin, T J Miller, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapacic and Leslie Uggams, will hit theatres on May 18 this year.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
