Blake Lively gets Deadpool nail art for hubby Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively supported actor and husband Ryan Reynolds with a Deadpool inspired manicure to the premiere of his new movie Deadpool 2. The "A Simple Favour" star's choice of nail art caught the attention of fans after she opted for a design by celebrity manicurist Elle, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The eye-catching design featured glossy black polish with a Deadpool heart and a portrait of the superhero's mask, as well as a sparkling 'X' on her left forefinger, referencing the movie which is part of the X-Men franchise. Captioning a photograph of the pair on Instagram, the manicurist wrote: "Deadpool's wifey."

Blake Lively also shared the photo of her nail art on Instagram and wrote, "THE cassette tape as a clutch, a portrait of Deadpool on my nail, an X-Force nail, a full DP heart on, and a ring like Collossus' fist. Can you tell I'm proud of my Deadpool? I mean my husband. I mean Deadpool. Honestly I can't tell the f@*#%ng difference... #deadpool2" [sic]

Deadpool 2, which also stars Josh Brolin, T J Miller, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapacic and Leslie Uggams, will hit theatres on May 18 this year.

