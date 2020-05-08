Blake Lively to star in post-apocalyptic thriller

Hollywood actress Blake Lively will be soon seen in a post-apocalyptic thriller about a woman fighting for the survival of her family. For the film, Lively teams up with director Shawn Levy. Titled Dark Days At The Magna Carta, it will stream on Netflix, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Netflix is working on the project with an aim to create a trilogy. Michael Paisley is on board to write the screenplay. Lively will also back the movie through her B For Effort banner along with Kate Vorhoff. Levy will produce via his 21 Laps banner with partner Dan Cohen.

While the details are being kept a secret, it is being described as "a character-driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and centres on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family".

Paisley was the one who came up with the story. She started conceptualising the story last year, but the ideas took form when the pandemic began around the world, including the US. The story is not related to a contagion, but "a world-altering event is a key foil and themes of isolation and strength of family emerge".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever