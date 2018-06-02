Board slams CoA for thwarting SGM

The old guard of BCCI along with current office bearers are in no mood to budge from their stand and they feel the meeting will be held as per schedule



Vinod Rai

The tug of war between the BCCI office bearers and the CoA yesterday took an ugly turn after the Vinod Rai-led committee issued a directive to stop the June 22 Special General Meeting of the affiliated units, to the dismay of the Board's senior officials. The old guard of BCCI along with current office bearers are in no mood to budge from their stand and they feel the meeting will be held as per schedule.

However, the CoA has asked the BCCI employees to refrain from entertaining any invoices (bills) raised by the state unit officials with regards to the SGM. The CoA deemed the meeting illegal as no permission have been sought as per a March 15 guidelines, which required prior permission from the Supreme Court-appointed committee to conduct a SGM.

While the sparring has been on for some time between the two parties, what has irked the office-bearers is the tone of the letter where they have used the tactic of stopping the TA/DA and flight reimbursement of the members for the meeting. "The approval of the CoA has neither been sought nor provided in relation to the SGM to be held on 22nd June, 2018," the CoA wrote in its email to the employees.

A senior BCCI official said that CoA does not have the authority to forcibly stop the SGM as it's the right of the members. "If the issue of communication is without having the authority to issue one, the communication cannot have any force," a senior official told PTI.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever