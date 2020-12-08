Bob Dylan's entire catalogue acquired!

A leading international music label unveiled the acquisition of Bob Dylan's entire catalogue of songs in what is being upheld as a "landmark agreement".

The deal implies that over 600 copyrights spanning 60 years, from 1962's cultural milestone Blowin in the wind, to this year's Murder most foul, are now in the hands of the label. Financial terms were apparently undisclosed.

As per the label, his songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times by an array of artists representing dozens of countries, cultures and music genres.

