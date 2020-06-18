Bombay Bol: Trishla Patel, explains

Bombay

Meaning: Since I grew up in Juhu, everyone would say I am going to 'Bombay' for work, when they actually meant they were going to SoBo. Anywhere beyond Worli or Mahim was Bombay. It is such a typical Bombay term before Mumbai happened. This generation has no idea that we'd call it Bombay. That's what I love about the term.

