Search

Bombay Bol: Trishla Patel, explains

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 10:43 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

It is such a typical Bombay term before Mumbai happened

Trishla Patel is a theatre artiste
Trishla Patel is a theatre artiste

Bombay

Meaning: Since I grew up in Juhu, everyone would say I am going to 'Bombay' for work, when they actually meant they were going to SoBo. Anywhere beyond Worli or Mahim was Bombay. It is such a typical Bombay term before Mumbai happened. This generation has no idea that we'd call it Bombay. That's what I love about the term.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK