Bombay HC denies bail to 72-year-old accused of sexually assaulting minor girl

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to a 72-year-old man, who was booked for sexually assaulting a minor girl, on the grounds that the trial would take time to commence. The HC bench noted that the man may threaten the minor if he was freed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the court also observed that as the accused is practically the age of her great grandfather, and if the charges against him under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are proved, it would amount to a "heinous crime".

The division bench of justice RV Ghuge and justice BU Debadwar, while hearing the criminal appeal filed by the accused Harsing Patil from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district, was informed that the appeal challenged a trial court order that denied him bail.

Advocate AJ Patil, who was appearing for the septuagenarian, stated before the court that his client was 72-years-old and would never commit an offence such as raping a minor. Patil submitted that his client had taken a house on rent just eight days prior to the lodging of an FIR, and it was not possible that he would commit a crime against the minor living in the adjacent house.

He further said that his client did not have criminal antecedents, and as he was behind bars since his arrest on May 26, so he should be released on bail.

Additional public prosecutor PV Diggikar stated that the FIR was lodged by Jalgaon Police on May 26. The victim's statement was recorded, wherein it was stated that the minor's parents are farm labourers, advocate Diggikar said.

On May 23, when the parents were not in the house, the accused made his first attempt to sexually assault her and repeated the same the next day. Two days later, when the man entered the house, the victim realised that he would make a similar attempt and she started screaming and called her aunt, which is when the man got scared and rushed back to his house.

