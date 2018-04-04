Bombay High Court is very upset with Mumbai Cricket Association. Here's why...

Miffed with the MCA for not implementing the Lodha committee reforms, the Bombay High Court wants retired judges to supervise cricket body's functioning



Nadim Memon, the petitioner

Considered a premier state cricket association in India, the Mumbai Cricket Association yesterday had to cope with bouncers and beamers from the Bombay High Court for delaying the implementation of the Justice Lodha Committee report despite the Supreme Court passing an order to that effect in July 2016.

Taking cue from the orders passed by Hyderabad, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir High Courts, the Bombay High Court decided to appoint a committee of administrators to ensure the Lodha report is implemented by the MCA. Today, the bench of Justice S Kemkar and Justice M Karnik will decide on the committee of administrators after asking both parties — MCA and petitioner Nadim Memon (Muslim Sports Club) — to suggest names of former Supreme Court and High Court judges. During the hour-long hearing, it was remarked, "The MCA should have graciously accepted it (Lodha report). Mumbai should have voluntarily come forward to accept it. Why fight it out?"

'Sad day for MCA'

Meanwhile, petitioner Nadim Memon said: "It is a sad day in the history of MCA's administration that the honorable High Court had to intervene. We as members had no choice but to approach the court because the current committee showed no inclination to implement the Supreme Court order. If the Lodha Committee report would have been implemented, there would have been no need to approach the court," the former Managing Committee member told mid-day.

The judges came down heavily on MCA when they submitted an affidavit signed by a disqualified office-bearer, showing their willingness to accept all Lodha Committee recommendations. "How can you rely on disqualified members?" the court asked. Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appearing for the petitioner, raised a objection when the MCA lawyer said that the Managing Committee of the MCA, in its last meeting on March 29, unanimously accepted the Lodha report and have called for a Special General Meeting on April 16 to amend the draft constitution. "After the Supreme Court order in July 2016, everyone on the elected committee stand disqualified," said the petitioner's counsel.

Questions over qualification

Taking a note of this, Justice Kemkar asked, "How can you rely on disqualified members? And can the disqualified members call a Special General Meeting?" Before ending the hearing, Justice Kemkar once again remarked: "We expect voluntarily acceptance (of the Lodha Committee report)." BCCI's senior counsel Virag Tulzapurkar termed MCA's attempt as an eye-wash. "They have done nothing for 18 months. It is just an eye-wash," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates