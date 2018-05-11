Bombay High Court urges CoA look into Telangana's membership appeal

"For decades the Telangana districts have been ignored by the Hyderabad Cricket Association [HCA] and we have never got proper representation. We are grateful that our plea has been finally answered



Representational Image

Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) received a huge boost to their hopes of garnering the support from the BCCI after the Bombay High Court directed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to look into their application for associate membership.

"For decades the Telangana districts have been ignored by the Hyderabad Cricket Association [HCA] and we have never got proper representation. We are grateful that our plea has been finally answered. We don't want to interfere with the working of the HCA," TCA general secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy during a media interaction in the city yesterday.

