Bombay Ka Boss: The quiz for a true-blue Bombaywallah

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 17:12 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Where did the original Gloria Church stand for nearly three centuries before its current location in Byculla?

Theme: UNESCO Asia Pacific award winners of Mumbai

1 After which Greek goddess was Flora Fountain named?

2 Where did the original Gloria Church stand for nearly three centuries before its current location in Byculla?

3 Which philanthropic Baghdadi Jewish family established the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue?

4 What was the site on which Flora Fountain was built?

5 When translated, what does the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue mean?

Answers:

1  -Abundance

2 - Mazagaon

3 - Sassoon

4 - Old Churchgate

5 - The Assembly of Elias, Elias was the father of Sir Jacob, who built the synagogue.

Tags

mumbai guide

