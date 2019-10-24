Bombay Ka Boss: The quiz for a true-blue Bombaywallah
Theme: UNESCO Asia Pacific award winners of Mumbai
1 After which Greek goddess was Flora Fountain named?
2 Where did the original Gloria Church stand for nearly three centuries before its current location in Byculla?
3 Which philanthropic Baghdadi Jewish family established the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue?
4 What was the site on which Flora Fountain was built?
5 When translated, what does the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue mean?
Answers:
1 -Abundance
2 - Mazagaon
3 - Sassoon
4 - Old Churchgate
5 - The Assembly of Elias, Elias was the father of Sir Jacob, who built the synagogue.
