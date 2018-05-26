Book Club Movie Review

What you get here is A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) without the crass humour

Book Club

Dir: Bill Holderman

Cast: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia

Rating:

It's probably hard to imagine heavyweight talents like Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, together in a single movie, but here you have it. And it's even more surprising that they've come together for such mediocre light-weight nonsense. It's probably a desperate time for talented geriatric stars in Hollywood, explaining the casting coup.

If you set aside the presence of these luminous stars, what you get here is A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) without the crass humour. These four 60-something women are no less sexually fixated than their 30-something counterparts, but they do it with grace and panache that's commensurate with their undeniable talent. In fact, it takes a steamy best-seller to ignite their dwindling passions.

Stretched thin and totally fleshed-out flame-haired hotelier, Vivian (Fonda) is the one who brings Fifty Shades Of Grey to the monthly reading club that includes Sharon (Bergen), a divorced federal judge; Diane (Keaton), the widowed mother of two bossy adult daughters; and long-married Carol (Steenburgen). They use the Book Club as a springboard for their respective

Except for a cheap Viagra gag that has Craig T Nelson doing the obvious, there's not much to offend sensitivities. What hankers more is that the trashy Fifty Shades trilogy gets even more attention than it deserves. Bill Holderman's (producer of A Walk In The Woods) directorial debut may not be a sizzling romcom, but it's a well-seasoned one.

