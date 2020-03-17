Booked at a click

For kids (aged 0 to 3)

Raising a reader is not rocket science but does requires effort. Although children start learning at around five years of age, cozy up with your little one and start narrating a tale that can spark imagination early on. This website is filled with delightful tales about antelopes and caterpillars as well as mirror reflections, family photos and blankets.

Log on to storyberries.com

For kids (aged 3 to 14)

Not-for-profit children’s book publisher Pratham Book offers an open source digital platform for multilingual children’s stories. Books are categorised according to four reading levels — ranging from stories fewer than 250 words to more nuanced ones expanding to over 1,500 words.

Log on to storyweaver.org.in

Teens and young adults (13+)

Wattpad focuses on user-generated stories in various genres including fan-fiction, historical fiction, LGBTQ+ and Diverse Lit. So whether you’re a fan of K-Pop icons BTS or obsessed with The Vampire Diaries, you’ll find a title to keep you hooked. The website is also user-friendly with categories and lists.

Log on to wattpad.com

Adults (18+)

Founded in 1971 by American writer Michael S Hart, this is the world’s oldest digital library with over 60,000 free documents, of which a majority are the full texts. The most downloaded titles include Vatsyayana’s The Kama Sutra of Vatsyayana, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Log on to gutenberg.org

