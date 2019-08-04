Books to the rescue

sunday-mid-day

A workshop on taking a nuanced look at the power of female anger in culture, two groups of bookworms come together to discuss Soraya Chemaly's Rage Become Her

Low on budget but in urgent need of a therapeutic getaway? We have the medicine. Bibliotherapy and The Sanskaari Girls Book Club are coming together to discuss Soraya Chemaly's Rage Becomes Her. If you feel anger and have been asked to bottle it up, this workshop is the place to have that looked at. In Rage Becomes Her, Chemaly writes about how a woman's rage is her biggest power, and it needs to be channelised.

"The event is about exploring and understanding the power of women's anger in a culture where it has been historically pathologised and suppressed," say the event organisers, in an email interview. "We have feminists of all ages and genders coming in for a spirited and critical discussion of the book, led by Nishma Jethwa from Sanskaari Girls Book Club, and Sneha Rawlani and Apurupa Vatsalya from Bibliotherapy. The discussion has been interspersed with somatic movement exercises, which have been designed by dancer and vocalist Sreya Muthukumar to explore the themes of female anger, release and non-verbal expression through movement. These exercises direct our focus from the external appearance of the movement to the internal experience of it, really pushing us to get in touch with our emotions. We will also have a therapy-based exercise at the end of the discussion to gain a deeper insight on our individual perspectives and take away practical tools to put the theory from the book into practice."

Bibliotherapy is a Mumbai-based book club for self-help and mental health-related books, founded by therapist-in-the-making Rawlani and sexuality educator Vatsalya. In recent times, they have discussed books such as The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, The Defining Decade by Meg Jay and Insight by Tasha Eurich. Working on the same lines, The Sanskaari Girls Book Club provides a space for curious individuals to explore a range of South Asian feminist readings in a safe, supportive and diverse setting.

The co-founders, Vandita Morarka and Jethwa, are young feminists who wanted to challenge their biases and explore what feminism means in their lives via literature. Both groups have collaborated to launch discussions around mental health, and look to the wisdom of great authors for solutions.

When: August 10, 2 PM – 4PM

Where: HaikuJAM Cottage, Waroda Road, Bandra West

Call: 9930306068

