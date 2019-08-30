Boom boom Bhumika!

football

Canossa Convent, Mahim's Bhumika Mane. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Diminutive striker Bhumika Mane, 14, stood tall and enjoyed a very special day as she recorded another hat-trick, which was the feature of Canossa Convent High School's (Mahim) fluent 5-0 win against Thakur Public School (Kandivli) in a girls' under-16 Division II knockout play-off match at the Cooperage yesterday. Bhumika's teammates Rivera Noronha and Aliza Sayyed scored the other two goals.

Maharashtra's under-15 striker Bhumika did not take much time to make her presence felt by scoring the first goal in the third minute. Thakur Public goalkeeper Purva Goel did well to block a shot from a Canossa attacker, but Bhumika was quick to pounce on the rebound and tap into an open net.

Three minutes later, Bhumika's attempt was saved by goalkeeper Purva, who was once again unfortunate as the ball deflected towards Rivera that doubled Canossa's lead. Later, Aliza deftly connected Sejal Vast's corner kick in the 13th minute. Bhumika then scored twice from long-range efforts in the second period to complete her hat-trick and seal the win. "Today is the National Sports Day and it's wonderful to score a hat-trick," Bhumika said.

