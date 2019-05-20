Boss Guardiola hails 'incredible year' after Manchester City's FA Cup win

football

Just a week after winning a second successive EPL crown, City's FA Cup victory made them the first English club to win the English title, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season

Manchester City players celebrate with the silverware after winning the FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. City won 6-0. Pic/AFP

Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's history makers after they clinched the domestic treble with a swaggering 6-0 rout of Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Guardiola's side capped an incredible campaign in fittingly dynamic fashion as Watford were put to the sword by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus both scoring two apiece with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also on target.

Just a week after winning a second successive EPL crown, City's FA Cup victory made them the first English club to win the English title, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season. They are the first English side to register 50 wins in all competitions in a season.



Pep Guardiola

"It was an incredible final and we have finished an incredible year. To all the people at the club a big congratulations, especially the players because they are the reason why we have won these titles," Pep said.

A dream come true, says Manchester City hero Sterling

Raheem Sterling admitted his FA Cup final brace of goals represented a dream come true as the Manchester City forward inspired his side's 6-0 rout of Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Having spent much of his childhood living just a stone's throw from Wembley, Sterling's latest homecoming couldn't have gone much better and he was delighted to make such a significant contribution in front of his family and friends. "I grew up here and saw this stadium get built. It's a massive dream come true to win trophies here," Sterling said. "The boys did brilliant. My goals added to the win. It was brilliant from everyone."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates