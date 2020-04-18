Boston Legal actress Lake Bell's five-year-old daughter has epilepsy

Boston Legal actress Lake Bell's five-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

Bell and her husband Scott Campbell, discovered the news a few months ago but the actress has just come to terms with the diagnosis, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She wrote on Instagram: "My daughter has epilepsy. It's taken me a few months to gather the courage to post about it because I do not want to endorse it's existence."

"I also didn't know why I should share it. Why tell a bunch of strangers? however in a time where we are so isolated I crave community. We all do. We want to be reminded we are not alone in any reality.

"And above all, I am grateful... Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary. Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla, will conquer them."

She added "For Nova... so she doesn't have to cry in fear after she gets sucked into one. They are like invaders, that come on without invitation nor warning. We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today."

Bell said it's the beginning of a "long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it... You are not alone."

