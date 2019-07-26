Search

Bow wow for this brunch

Updated: Jul 26, 2019, 07:29 IST | The Guide Team

They are hosting a Bring Your Own Dog Brunch, where each attendee gets one F&B coupon worth Rs 100, free goodies for each dog

If you're a dog parent who is looking to do something fun with your four-legged pal this weekend, a Lower Parel restaurant is the place to be. They are hosting a Bring Your Own Dog Brunch, where each attendee gets one F&B coupon worth Rs 100, free goodies for each dog, a free dog buffet and other exciting gifts that can be won playing amusing games such as temptation alley and fetch with the dogs. On the whole, it's going to be a heart-warming morning spent engaging in some quality time with your pet.

On: Sunday, July 28, 8 am to 11 am
At: Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel West
Call: 24902066
Cost: Rs 349

