Boy attempts suicide after classmates demand money, tease him

crime

The 15-year-old boy allegedly tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan but his parents noticed it and rushed him to a nearby hospital and he is now doing fine

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager allegedly tried to commit suicide at his residence after three of his classmates harassed and demanded money from him on Tuesday. Police said that the boy tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan but his parents rescued at the nick of the time and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, the 15-year-old boy is now doing fine and has narrated his ordeal to his parents. The boy had alleged that three of his classmates had been teasing him and were also demanding Rs 1,000 from him following which he was upset and attempted suicide.

Following which, the boy's father approached the police and registered a case against the three students. A case has been registered against the students under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and under IPC section 384 (extortion). The trio has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

In another similar incident, a 19-year old employee at a spa committed suicide by jumping into the sea. Allegedly, he was ridiculed for his girl like mannerisms. He put up a social media post about the harassment he had suffered.

The Neelankarai police registered a case of drowning and are probing the case.

Avinshu Patel took to Facebook on July 2 to write about how he was bullied. He did not blame anyone in particular. "I’m gay. Everyone knows I’m a boy, but the way I walk, think, feel, talk ... it’s like a girl. People living in India don’t like this.” He also issued an apology to his family for taking the step.

According to the police, Avinshu had contacted one of his friends in Mumbai at 5 pm on the same day and told him that he was going to kill himself. The two hadn't spoken for about a month because of a fight but before the friend could tell him anything, he hung up.

Avi had switched off his phone and was untraceable by 10 pm. When his manager tried to call him in the morning the next day, the phone was answered by a police officer who said that Avi had been found dead.

The spa helped his family to travel to Chennai to bring his body back to Mumbai.

He had been working with the spa for three months. According to the problems, Avi did not face any problems at his workplace.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates