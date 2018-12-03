Boy confined in school for not paying fees in Latur

crime

Parents of the student, who is in Class 2, had not paid fees of Rs 12,000 for the current year as well as arrears of Rs 6,000 from the previous year, a police officer said

An offence has been registered against officials of a school in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly forcing a seven-year-old boy to stay back as his parents had not paid the fees.

The alleged incident took place at an English-medium school in Uday Colony in Udgir tehsil in the district on Friday. Parents of the student, who is in Class 2, had not paid fees of Rs 12,000 for the current year as well as arrears of Rs 6,000 from the previous year, a police officer said.

On Friday, school authorities allegedly did not let the boy go home by the school bus and forced him to sit in the school’s office. Eventually, his father reached the school and took him away. He then lodged a complaint with Udgir Rural Police against the teacher, secretary and director concerned of the school, the police officer said.

A case under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement) was registered but nobody has been arrested as the probe is underway, the police officer said.

