Published: Apr 30, 2019, 08:27 IST | mid-day online desk

John Singleton died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was on life support after suffering a stroke

Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton passes away
John Singleton. Picture courtesy/The Academy's Twitter account

Los Angele: Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton passed away at the age of 51 at a hospital on Monday. "The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed," read a tweet posted on the official page of The Academy. As per a statement from Singleton's family, the Oscar nominee director died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was on life support after suffering a stroke.

"We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," read the statement carried by Deadline.

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of black cinema. At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

The 51-year-old's most recent projects include a show he co-created for the FX Network 'Snowfall', which was renewed last year for the third season.

A host of Hollywood celebs paid tribute to John Singleton on Twitter:

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

