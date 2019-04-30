Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton passes away

hollywood

John Singleton died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was on life support after suffering a stroke

John Singleton. Picture courtesy/The Academy's Twitter account

Los Angele: Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton passed away at the age of 51 at a hospital on Monday. "The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed," read a tweet posted on the official page of The Academy. As per a statement from Singleton's family, the Oscar nominee director died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was on life support after suffering a stroke.

"We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John's fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," read the statement carried by Deadline.

The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/cMWrDz9633 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2019

A two-time Academy Award nominee, Singleton is considered to be a pioneer in the history of black cinema. At 24, he was the youngest-ever person as well as the first African American to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

The 51-year-old's most recent projects include a show he co-created for the FX Network 'Snowfall', which was renewed last year for the third season.

A host of Hollywood celebs paid tribute to John Singleton on Twitter:

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a — COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

R.I.P. a good man, a talented man and a friend to all directors. https://t.co/2lwEgetKL0 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 29, 2019

Farewell my filmmaking friend! Your Boyz story and your laser disc commentary inspired me back before I shot my first film. You made me believe I might be able to be like you: heard. Thank you for leading, John. Wish we had one last chance to talk comics again... #JohnSingleton pic.twitter.com/jZvCxNIIsw — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 29, 2019

I cannot believe this man is gone at such a young age. He was always encouraging, supportive, and gracious to me. I will be calling his and his family’s name in my prayers tonight. Heartbroken and shocked. May God add peace and rest to your ascending soul Mr. John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/5PFug6LQJO — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) April 29, 2019

We are deeply saddened by the passing of director John Singleton, a trailblazer in entertainment who became the first African-American and youngest person ever nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director – The Estate of Michael Jackson https://t.co/5N0u3hW6g7 pic.twitter.com/8GVvx0a8bi — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) April 30, 2019

#JohnSingleton was an innovator - he came with drive & a creative vision when people of color didn’t have the same visibility we do now. He will remain a beacon of light in our community, and today we celebrate his legacy. Rest well my friend, we’ve lost one of the good guys.â¤ï¸ðð½ pic.twitter.com/U3FhJkdRhC — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 29, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI