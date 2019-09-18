Brad Pitt's curiosity about Chandrayaan-2 impresses netizens

As many around the world continue to hope for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a recent question by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has once again raised everyone's curiosity around the Indian moon mission.

The "Troy" actor surprised many in India when he recently asked NASA astronaut Nick Hague about India's moon mission lander "Vikram", reports Sputnik. As part of the promotional tour for his science fiction film Ad Astra, Pitt on Monday called up NASA's International Space Station (ISS) to speak to American astronaut Hague.

The Hollywood superstar asked the astronaut if he watched India's landing on the moon. Hague replied in negative saying that they had to follow along with news reports. "Amazed to see that Brad Pitt knows so much about the Indian moon mission! Makes me proud as an Indian. Jai Hind," a Twitter user wrote.

Check out the video right away!

On September 7, the Indian Space Research Organisation lost contact with the Vikram lander moments before its planned soft-landing on the far side of the moon. Later on September 10, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all possible efforts were being made to establish communication with Lander Vikram.

The space agency in a tweet said, "#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with the lander." The landing if successful, would have made India, the first country in the world to soft-land in the South Polar region of the moon.

