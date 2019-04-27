Bradley Cooper not keen on 'A Star Is Born' live tour

hollywood

Bradley Cooper said instead of going on a live tour, he has some other plan that he would like to do

Actor Bradley Cooper is not keen to go on a live tour based on his 2018 film "A Star Is Born". During his appearance on the "Ellen Show", the actor-director told the host that he is ready to reunite with Lady Gaga, the star of his directorial debut film. Cooper said instead of going on a live tour, he has some other plan that he would like to do.

"What I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, is a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you're reading the script. Like, at the Hollywood Bowl or something. That would be cool, right? Yeah," he said. Cooper and Gaga, who played the lead in the film, performed their Oscar-winning song "Shallow" at the 91st Academy Awards.

The actor said he was not "nervous" during his performance as he had prepared for it. "I just worked really hard and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying. Because I'm not a singer and I didn't sing before this movie, so it was really crazy. ... But it just shows you that if you work really hard, and you're with supportive people, that you can do things that you never even dreamed possible," he added.

