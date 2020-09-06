Bradley Cooper points award seasons as 'meaningless'

Seems like the Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is not thinking very highly of the award season and is more driven by the passion of making art, rather than accolades. 'A Star is Born' actor is a holder of several notable accolades, including Grammy, BAFTA, and more, but have not picked the highly coveted Academy Award, despite being nominated several times.

Reported by Fox News, the 45-year-old actor in conversation with the 'Hamilton' actor Anthony Ramos, for an American based magazine, discussed his cold shoulder when it comes to awards. Agreeing to Ramos' remark that actors getting "singled out" during awards season can create selfishness, Cooper replied: "That awards season stuff is a real test. It's set up to foster that mentality."

"It's quite a thing to work through, and it's completely devoid of artistic creation," Fox News quoted Cooper's statement as he stressed that acting and directing is more about passion, rather than accolades.

"It's not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you're, in quotes, lucky enough to be a part of it," the 'Limitless' actor said of awards seasons.

Cooper continued: "It's ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity and insecurity. It's very interesting and utterly meaningless."

As per Fox News, the two-time Grammy winner, last year, admitted in an interview for Oprah Winfrey's "SuperSoul Conversations" that at first he felt "embarrassed" when he didn't get nominated for Best Director at the 2019 Oscar awards for his directional debut with 'A Star is Born.'

"But the truth is, even if I got the nomination, that should not give me any sense of whether I did my job or not. That's the trick. The trick is to make something you believe in and you work hard," Cooper added.

The 'Burnt' star has been nominated for eight Oscars and received zero wins, reported Fox News.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever