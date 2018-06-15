Brazil star Neymar 'not proud' of record transfer fee

"I'm proud that I've achieved my childhood goal. That was, and is, most important to me. As a player, you always have to show who you are and assert yourself.

Paris St Germain's Neymar

Brazil star Neymar has admitted he is not worth the world-record 200million pounds (Rs 1803 crore) Paris St Germain paid for him. The Ligue 1 side had to dig deep to activate a 222million Euro (Rs 1748 crore) release clause in Neymar's Barcelona contract to land him in August last year.

Asked about his fee, Neymar told www.spox.com: "I'm not proud of the transfer fee, nor of the fact I'm the most expensive player ever. That's just money and nothing else. I cannot help it. Personally, I would have paid less for myself.

"I'm proud that I've achieved my childhood goal. That was, and is, most important to me. As a player, you always have to show who you are and assert yourself. Just referring to the transfer fee does not help you and says nothing about how good you really are." Neymar is currently on World Cup duty in Russia, where Brazil will launch their latest bid for glory against Switzerland on Sunday.

