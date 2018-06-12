Breakfast was not on time, Sunil Chhetri jokes on viral video

Fresh from netting eight goals in the title-winning Intercontinental Cup campaign in Mumbai, Sunil Chhetri spoke about his thoughts leading up to the Twitter video that got thousands of re-tweets and lakhs of likes

Sunil Chhetri

The plea brought about an outpouring of emotion but Sunil Chhetri's detailing of what went into making the video, that had him seek fan support with folded hands, brought the house down in Mumbai on Monday.

Fresh from netting eight goals in the title-winning Intercontinental Cup campaign in Mumbai, Chhetri spoke about his thoughts leading up to the Twitter video that got thousands of re-tweets and lakhs of likes, but more importantly infused new life into Indian football's fandom.

"Actually, I am ageing. That's why you get these weird kind of thoughts in the morning when you don't get your breakfast on time. And then you post that kind of a video message," Chhetri quipped when asked what was on his mind the day he posted the twitter video that ensured sold out turnouts in the tournament. "Had my PR team got a whiff of it, they wouldn't have allowed me to post that message. Kya karein buddhe ho rahein aur ab shaadi bhi ho gayi hain [what to do, I am getting old and now I am married too]," Chhetri joked during a promotional event.

