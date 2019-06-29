Search

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 12:08 IST | ANI

Breaks my heart that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember her role in Spider-man: Homecoming, jokes Tom
Days after Tom Holland revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of his 2018 film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', he joked that it still upsets him that the latter doesn't remember her role in the film!

"I mean, I've only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn't remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart," People quoted Holland saying.

Paltrow's scene in the film comes towards the end when she arranges a press conference to announce that Spider-Man is the newest addition to the Avengers team.

Paltrow made an appearance on the director Jon Favreau's 'Chef Show' earlier in June where he reminded the actor of being a part of the film. A shocked Paltrow later recalled her brief cameo.

Holland is currently waiting for the release of his forthcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' where he will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War, and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York.

The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

The film will release on July 5 in North America while it is scheduled to hit the Indian silver screens a day early on July 4. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

