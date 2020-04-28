Brett Lee: Shane Warne hated it when he failed to get Sachin Tendulkar out

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, regarded as one of the finest bowlers cricket has ever produced, talks about his experience while bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, the latter's batting approach against Shane Warne and how Warne would express his anger when failing to dismiss Sachin. All this in a tete-a-tete on a talk show.

On his early experience bowling to Sachin Tendulkar on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Brett Lee said, "I was 22 years when I got my first opportunity to play against the Little Master. I nicked him off and I thought I’m done. I didn’t care about a Test match since I was so happy to get Sachin Tendulkar out."

Talking about Sachin Tendulkar’s technique batting against Shane Warne, Brett Lee said, "He used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots. It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on days, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often."

About Shane Warne expressing his anger for not being able to get Sachin Tendulkar out, Brett Lee revealed, "The way Sachin used to read bowlers out of their hand, the different technique he used to play different balls was pure class. There were times when Warne would try and get the trajectory a bit different through the air and sometimes, he would try and get a few balls to drop. Every time he would try the subtle variations, there was only Sachin who would pick them up. Warne would bamboozle other batsmen around the world, but Sachin would watch the hand much better than most of the other batsmen. Warne hated it, he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn’t.”

