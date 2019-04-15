Brie Larson: Directing gives me overarching perspective about filmmaking

hollywood

Brie Larson, who became the first woman to front a Marvel superhero film with Captain Marvel and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, said directing made her a better team player

Brie Larson

Oscar winner Brie Larson says turning director with Unicorn Store not only made her a better performer but also gave her an "overarching perspective" about the process of filmmaking. Based on an original screenplay by Samantha McIntyre, Unicorn Store revolves around a woman named Kit (Larson), who after moving back in with her parents, receives a mysterious invitation to a store that will test her idea of what it really means to grow up.

"Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process all the way through. As actors, you just show up. You don't get to be a part of the pre-production as much and not see what everybody does on a team"

"It just gives an overarching perspective that is really valuable because sometimes everybody gets kind of caught up in their roles. They don't see the bigger picture of how they fit in this¿ And with films like this in particular, where it's beyond even what's happening on the sets. There are people all over the world working on CGI, working behind the scenes," Larson said.

The film, which released on streaming service Netflix earlier this month, also features her Captain Marvel co-star and good friend Samuel L Jackson. The actor was speaking at the Asia press conference of her upcoming film Avengers: Endgame. She was joined by her co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner and directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Endgame releases in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Brie Larson on Endgame: I was the new kid, asked for advice from fellow superheroes

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates