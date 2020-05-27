Bring home the museum

Know your artists

Apart from engaging webinars, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has introduced activities including worksheets, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and games like spot-the-difference. The worksheets, titled Stress-less colour more, feature sketches of paintings made by legends such as SH Raza and Jamini Roy. These printable sheets provide a brief introduction to the painter. Kids can also try origami tutorials on Instagram and art workshops on Saturdays with different craft ideas, such as coasters and 3D bird sculptures. The jigsaw puzzles include putting together masterpieces by FN Souza and Jamini Roy.

Log on to knma.in or @knmaindia on Instagram

Collector's edition



Sarmaya has introduced downloadable art stencils. Pic courtesy/Sarmaya website

We've all idled away afternoons at some point making our own miniature versions of a museum, whether in a shoe box or a throwaway carton. Sarmaya has put together a start-your-own-museum kit that not only tells the story of how founder Paul Abraham began his first collection with a Vaseline bottle full of antique coins, but also provides a step-by-step guide to curate your own collection. Some of the pictures that people sent in response to the kit include collections of art supplies, tea mugs and key chains. For the artist in you, there are also downloadable stencils that you can use to create and learn about Gond art, botanical paintings and Tholu Bommalaata or shadow puppetry tradition from Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this, the museum team has also been posting know-your-art sessions in different languages, origami videos and other online conversations on art and history.

Log on to sarmaya.in/learning-resources/ or @sarmaya_india on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news