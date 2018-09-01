British artist Endless gifts painting to Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin

football

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was gifted a painting by top British artist Endless recently. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the Spanish footballer asked Endless to create the piece after being introduced at his solo exhibition in Kensington where teammate Alex Iwobi was also present in August last year.

In the painting, Bellerin is shown against a backdrop of Augsburg Cathedral's window arches whilst sporting a halo over his head. "Endless is one of the best British artists out there today. His work appears bold and raw on the face of it, but when you look closely each piece contains a powerful message about worship in the world today," Bellerin said.

