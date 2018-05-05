Britney Spears, beau growing 'stronger together'

Singer Britney Spears, who shared on social media a workout video of herself along with beau Sam Asghari, says they are growing "stronger together"



Singer Britney Spears, who shared on social media a workout video of herself along with beau Sam Asghari, says they are growing "stronger together". The pop star, 36, shared the workout video on Instagram on Thursday, reports people.com.

"Stronger together. Sam Asghari," - A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

"Stronger together. Sam Asghari," Spears wrote in the caption as the video began with the star doing suspended sit-ups with her legs wrapped around Asghari's waist. Spears continued with her workout as she held a plank over Asghari's body and did leg lifts with her model beau's assistance.

In the next sequence, Asghari did push-ups with Spears holding on to his legs as feet rested on his back so she also worked her core with another plank position. Asghari showed off his impressive strength as he bench-pressed the singer. He followed that with sit-ups of his own as Spears rewarded with Asghari kisses and smiles. In a final workout routine, Spears successfully held a handstand as she rested her feet against a wall-to-floor length mirror.

