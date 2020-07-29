Britney Spears flaunts head-to-toe henna tattoos

Singer Britney Spears showed off full-body henna tattoos, saying she got carried away. She posted her new look on Instagram. "So I got carried away with henna. I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture ï¿½. not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I'm demanding attention," Britney captioned the images on Instagram.

Her latest look comes a week after she decided to go for natural beauty, reports eonline.com. "Who would have thunk it," the singer captioned the photo on Instagram. "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go...."

"I mean....A little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless.... I think a natural look is the way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better," she wrote.

