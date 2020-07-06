Broadway actor Nick Cordero passes away due to COVID-19

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in "Rock Of Ages", "Waitress", "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale The Musical", died after battling Covid complications over several months. He was 41.

He passed away on Sunday. His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the announcement on her Instagram account, reports variety.com. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," she posted.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she added.

In March, Cordero was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus. Throughout his stay in the hospital, he underwent a leg amputation, was given a temporary pacemaker and was put into a medically induced coma.

He had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days and suffered from several additional complications. Recently, Kloots shared that he would likely need a double lung transplant if he survived. While sharing the news of his demise, Kloots thanked the doctors for their efforts.

"To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough," she said, adding: "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, 'Live Your Life'. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, "they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life," I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

On television, Cordero had guest roles in "Queer as Folk" and "Lilyhammer," and had recurring roles as Victor Lugo in "Blue Bloods" and as Anthony Marino in "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit".

Cordero is survived by his wife and their son, Elvis.

