Brooklynn Prince: I don't see acting as work. I am doing what I love

In a team of superstars voicing animated characters in The One and Only Ivan, Brookylnn Prince immediately stands out as the only child actor. But judging her by her age would be a folly — at 10, she has already wowed critics with her endearing performance in The Florida Project (2017). Now, she is learning the art of acting behind the mic. "It doesn't come naturally to me. I have realised how sometimes going over the top is key," says Prince, who has previously lent her voice for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The Angry Birds Movie 2 earlier.



Angelina Jolie and Prince in a reading

Inhabiting the character of baby elephant Ruby in the Disney+Hotstar release was an easy decision for the actor. A fan of the KA Applegate book of the same name, she was only too thrilled to be part of the screen adaptation of one of her favourite stories. "I have a copy of the book at home and love the characters. The friendship between Ivan [played by Sam Rockwell] and Ruby is what [drew me] to the film. My mum and I cried during the flashback sequences and the climax," reveals the actor, emphasising that she chooses scripts on the basis of their message.



A still from the film

Prince is happy to juggle her acting commitments with her schoolwork, learning as much about camera angles as she does about countries and their capitals. Ask her if she has found her calling in acting, and she says there is nothing in the world she would rather do. "I don't see acting as work. I am doing what I love — playing pretend, dressing up and having fun."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news