Brother slits 26-year-old man's throat for affair with sister

A 26-year-old man was killed with his throat slit after the accused found out of an affair between the deceased and his sister, police said here.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in outer North Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. The victim has been identified as Dharmender.

During the course of investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Armaan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy and 28-year-old Karan Singh, who lives in Rohini. Both are friends and work in a nail polish manufacturing unit in Bawana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Sharma said, "On sustained interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that deceased Dharmender was having an affair with Armaan's sister and he even boasted about it among his friend circle. This was not appreciated by Armaan, who had warned the victim against it.

"But the deceased did not pay any heed. So, Armaan decided to eliminate Dharmendra. Armaan confided in his friend Karan Singh, who agreed to help him."

A medium sized sword -- the weapon of offence and a motorcycle, on which the accused persons took the deceased to the crime spot have been recovered, said the police.

